Service scheduled in Sidney for aviation students killed in accident

(WVIR)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIDNEY, Neb. (AP) - A western Nebraska community college is planning a memorial service for two international students who died at its aviation maintenance building.

Western Nebraska Community College in Sidney said the service will be Saturday for 21-year-old Yemin An, of Seoul, South Korea, and 24-year-old Zhaoxin Chen, of Xi’an, China. They died April 1 while working on an airplane engine inside the facility.

Both were sophomores in the school’s aviation maintenance technician program. The school has not provided details about how the students died.

A memorial fund has been established to support aviation students and to establish a memorial scholarship.

