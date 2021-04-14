Advertisement

Saint Thomas Commits to Loyola Chicago

By Joe Nugent
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - He might be a bit under the radar which means the Ramblers are likely going to benefit in a big way from Saint Thomas. The Millard North forward almost restarted his recruitment from scratch several months ago when the NCAA announced this year would not count toward eligibility, which changed the landscape.

Thomas eventually decided from a final four that also included Murray State, Northern Illinois and Old Dominion, where his Millard North teammate Jadin Johnson is headed. Thomas is considered by many as the third-best player in the state and a top 50 player in the country at shooting forward.

This announcement comes a week after Drew Valentine replaced Porter Moser as the head coach at Loyola. Moser, who played at Creighton, just took the Oklahoma job. The decision was made just days after the change in leadership and wasn’t announced until today.

“My whole trust is in coach Valentine, the assistant coach, coach London, i’ve talked to them a lot, those two dudes together are amazing, I feel like we’ll get the rest of the coaching staff together and be right back in that tournament,” said Thomas.

He heads to college off a Class A state championship, the first in program history. One of a handful of players on that Mustangs team that will play Division I college basketball.

