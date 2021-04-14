Postal employee in Omaha pleads guilty to stealing gift cards, cash from mail

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A former U.S. Postal Service employee in Omaha has admitted that he stole gift cards and cash from the mail.

Thirty-year-old Austin Thomas faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to mail theft when he is sentenced in July.

Prosecutors said 216 victims lost a total of at least $5,829 in the thefts, which occurred at the West Omaha Post Office while Thomas worked there between September 2019 to January 2020. The investigation began when a city employee notified police that he found several bags of mail in a trash can. The mail was not processed but had been opened.

