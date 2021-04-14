OPD: One person in critical condition after being shot, shooter on the loose

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say one man is in critical condition after being shot-- and police are looking for the shooter

Someone called 911 after hearing a man screaming for help in an alley near 30th and Park Avenue.

Police found the man and took him to the hospital.

Investigators say they’re not sure if that’s where the shooting took place.

No identities have been released and the shooting is still under investigation.

