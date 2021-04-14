Omaha Police investigate overnight shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting after officers found a man lying on the ground with several injuries early Wednesday.

According to the OPD report, police were called at12:47 a.m. to an address near Park Avenue and Mason Street, southeast of 30th and Leavenworth streets, to investigate a disturbance. On arrival, the officers heard “several gunshots to the west.”

Moving to the area where they thought the shots had come from, the officers found a 27-year-old man on the ground with several injuries. He was transported by Omaha Fire medics from the scene to Nebraska Medical Center; his injuries were not considered life-threatening, the report states.

OPD is still investigating the incident. Anyone with information about the shooting or events leading up to it are asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-44-STOP or omahacrimestoppers.org; or submit a tip via the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.