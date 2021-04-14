Omaha City Council unanimously approves bike lane project

The Market-to-Midtown Bikeway is on the way!



City Council unanimously approves Omaha's first protected bikeway, on Harney Street from Turner Blvd to 10th St.



Big thanks to the team making this happen, including @MetroSMRTCities, @BikeWalkNE, & @lamprynearson pic.twitter.com/3ce5MbLHDv