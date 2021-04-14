Omaha City Council unanimously approves bike lane project
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Tuesday, the Omaha City Council unanimously voted to approve a bike lane project.
The Harney Street Bikeway Pilot Project is to introduce a bike path on Harney Street between Dewey and 10th Street.
Organization Omaha by Design and City Councilman Pete Festersen announced the news on social media.
This will be a limited term project.
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.