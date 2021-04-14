Advertisement

Nebraska woman with blood clots after COVID-19 vaccine still critical

(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska woman who developed blood clots two weeks after receiving Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine remains in critical condition after also having a stroke.

The doctors who have been treating the woman at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha described the case in a letter to the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday.

Health officials are still investigating whether the 48-year-old woman’s blood clots are linked to the vaccine. The doctors who are treating the woman said the case suggests that rare blood clots like this may be related to the J&J vaccine.

After the Nebraska case and five others were reported, federal officials recommended not using the J&J vaccine while the cases are reviewed.

