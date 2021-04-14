Advertisement

Morehead State beats Creighton in five sets to open the NCAA Volleyball Tournament

Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament held at the CHI Health Center
Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament held at the CHI Health Center(Mark Kuhlmann/NCAA Photos | Mark Kuhlmann/NCAA Photos)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a brief experience in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament as Morehead State knocks off Creighton in five sets, 25-22, 23-25, 23-25, 25-14, 13-15. After facing a must-win fourth set the Bluejays were at their best leading wire to wire. That momentum however did not carry over into the fifth set where the Bluejays trailed 13-10 before dropping it 15-13.

Jaela Zimmerman led everyone with 18 kills, Ellie Bolton led everyone with 27 digs and Kiara Reinhardt had a match-high six blocks.

The Eagles advance to face Florida tomorrow after winning this one and only match between the two programs.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
North Omaha nonprofit founder: Exclusionary arts ‘consortium’ perpetuates racism in city’s cultural sector
Nebraskan among 6 with potential Johnson & Johnson vaccine clotting complication, CDC reports
A woman's body was found inside a submerged SUV in Carter Lake, early Wednesday morning.
Omaha Police identify woman found in submerged car in Carter Lake
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says
Sarpy County Treasurer Brian Zuger
Sarpy County Board votes to oust treasurer

Latest News

The Millard North forward commits to Loyola
Saint Thomas Commits to Loyola Chicago
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski plays in the NCAA tournament
Creighton’s Marcus Zegarowski declares for the NBA Draft
Scott Frost following practice
Huskers spring practice report with Scott Frost
NCAA volleyball tournament will boost Omaha’s economy