Morehead State beats Creighton in five sets to open the NCAA Volleyball Tournament

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a brief experience in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament as Morehead State knocks off Creighton in five sets, 25-22, 23-25, 23-25, 25-14, 13-15. After facing a must-win fourth set the Bluejays were at their best leading wire to wire. That momentum however did not carry over into the fifth set where the Bluejays trailed 13-10 before dropping it 15-13.

Jaela Zimmerman led everyone with 18 kills, Ellie Bolton led everyone with 27 digs and Kiara Reinhardt had a match-high six blocks.

The Eagles advance to face Florida tomorrow after winning this one and only match between the two programs.

