Morehead State beats Creighton in five sets to open the NCAA Volleyball Tournament
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a brief experience in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament as Morehead State knocks off Creighton in five sets, 25-22, 23-25, 23-25, 25-14, 13-15. After facing a must-win fourth set the Bluejays were at their best leading wire to wire. That momentum however did not carry over into the fifth set where the Bluejays trailed 13-10 before dropping it 15-13.
Jaela Zimmerman led everyone with 18 kills, Ellie Bolton led everyone with 27 digs and Kiara Reinhardt had a match-high six blocks.
The Eagles advance to face Florida tomorrow after winning this one and only match between the two programs.
