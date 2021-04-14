Advertisement

Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Highs staying cooler than normal through the week

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - High temperatures will continue trending cooler-than-normal through the extended forecast.

We’re starting Wednesday with temperatures back in the low to mid-30s and wind chills in the 20s. The morning will bring us more sunshine before clouds increase for the afternoon. Due to more cloud cover, and a wind from the northwest, highs will struggle to hit 50° along and north of I-80. Areas south of I-80 should warm into the lower-50s.

Winds won’t be as high as the past few days, but northwesterly winds could still gust 20 to 25 mph.

Hour by hour wind gusts Wednesday
Hour by hour wind gusts Wednesday(WOWT)

Partly cloudy skies take us into tonight, with areas of frost/freeze possible yet again.

Clouds will increase throughout the day Thursday, with highs yet again near 50°. Rain will begin moving in from the southwest Thursday night, but won’t become widespread in the Metro until Friday afternoon and evening. Light showers should move out Saturday morning with more sunshine returning Sunday.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

Highs will top out near 60° around midday Monday, before another front brings us showers Monday evening followed by cooler temperatures again Tuesday.

Keep track of the hourly and extended forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

