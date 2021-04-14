LPD: Child calls DHHS hotline reporting sexual assault by foster parent

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man that they believe sexually abused his foster son.

On March 19th, LPD said a 17-year-old boy called the DHHS hotline to report that he’d been sexually abused by his foster parent, who was later identified as 42-year-old Graciano L. Lopez.

LPD said investigators interviewed the boy, who shared that he’d been sexually assaulted by Lopez several times over the last two years.

On Tuesday, investigators said they located, interviewed and developed probable cause to arrest Lopez for 1st degree sexual assault.

LPD said Lopez has been a foster parent for several years and investigators are working to determine if more foster children, who were in his care, may have been sexually assaulted.

Officers said it’s not clear if Lopez was a solo-foster parent or if he had a spouse in the home.

According to police, Lopez ran a business called Jolly Bean’s Magic Castle, off N Cotner Boulevard and Leighton Avenue in northeast Lincoln, that sold toys, magic supplies and candy, as well as offered magic shows for parties, singing telegrams and mime shows.

LPD said no incidents have been reported or occurred there that they know of, however Lopez’s business is two blocks from Mickle Middle School and officers have learned that students would stop by there after school.

If you have information about this case, or if you’d like to report a similar incident related to this case, please contact LPD Investigator Chris Champoux at (402) 441-8979.

