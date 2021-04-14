Gov. Ricketts declares Nebraska a ‘2nd Amendment sanctuary state’

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday signed a proclamation declaring Nebraska a “Second Amendment Sanctuary State.”

In the proclamation posted on the governor’s website, Ricketts again attacks the Biden administration’s recent push for new gun control measures and holds Congress accountable for the same.

“Nebraska will stand up against federal overreach and attempts to regulate gun ownership and use in the Good Life. The White House and U.S. Congress have announced their intention to pursue measures that would infringe on the right to keep and bear arms. A growing number of counties in Nebraska have declared themselves as ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary’ counties. Nebraska will continue to take any necessary step to defend our right to keep and bear arms.”

Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he had signed a proclamation designating Nebraska as a “Second Amendment Sanctuary State.” (Governor's Office)

The governor’s staff also posted a video of him signing the proclamation.

“Nebraska has always been a state that has supported our Second Amendment rights,” Ricketts said in a video posted to his Facebook page.

It’s official: Nebraska is a Second Amendment Sanctuary State! #2A Posted by Governor Pete Ricketts on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Democrats in Congress have been working to pass the first major gun control legislation in more than two decades with the support of President Biden, but are confronting a potentially insurmountable question over what rules should govern private sales and transfers.

—

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.