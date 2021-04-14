Advertisement

Gov. Ricketts declares Nebraska a ‘2nd Amendment sanctuary state’

A Buhl man is asking his city council to pass a resolution to make Buhl a Second Amendment...
(Jake Brasil)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday signed a proclamation declaring Nebraska a “Second Amendment Sanctuary State.”

In the proclamation posted on the governor’s website, Ricketts again attacks the Biden administration’s recent push for new gun control measures and holds Congress accountable for the same.

“Nebraska will stand up against federal overreach and attempts to regulate gun ownership and use in the Good Life.

The White House and U.S. Congress have announced their intention to pursue measures that would infringe on the right to keep and bear arms.

A growing number of counties in Nebraska have declared themselves as ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary’ counties.

Nebraska will continue to take any necessary step to defend our right to keep and bear arms.”

Excerpts from proclamation signed by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he had signed a proclamation designating Nebraska as a...
Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he had signed a proclamation designating Nebraska as a “Second Amendment Sanctuary State.”(Governor's Office)

The governor’s staff also posted a video of him signing the proclamation.

“Nebraska has always been a state that has supported our Second Amendment rights,” Ricketts said in a video posted to his Facebook page.

It’s official: Nebraska is a Second Amendment Sanctuary State! #2A

Posted by Governor Pete Ricketts on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Democrats in Congress have been working to pass the first major gun control legislation in more than two decades with the support of President Biden, but are confronting a potentially insurmountable question over what rules should govern private sales and transfers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
North Omaha nonprofit founder: Exclusionary arts ‘consortium’ perpetuates racism in city’s cultural sector
Nebraskan among 6 with potential Johnson & Johnson vaccine clotting complication, CDC reports
Sarpy County Treasurer Brian Zuger
Sarpy County Board votes to oust treasurer
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says
Papillion-La Vista school board hears comments on controversial book

Latest News

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Gov. Ricketts attacks Biden’s gun control agenda, says it’s ‘just the beginning’
Rep. Don Bacon gets COVID-19 vaccination
Congressman Bacon gets COVID-19 vaccination in Millard
ELECTION 2021: Neary to take on Stothert in mayoral election
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Iowa governor declines to help house migrant children