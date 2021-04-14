Advertisement

LIVE: Gov. Reynolds update on Iowa COVID-19 response

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JOHNSON, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is giving an update on the state’s COVID-19 response at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Reynolds opened her news conference with a few words on Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith, who was killed Friday night during a standoff, and condolences for the family.

Moving to her COVID-19 update, the governor said that none of the cases of complications with the Johnson & Johnson vaccination that put a hold on those doses to allow for further scrutiny are in Iowa. Reynolds also noted that she herself did receive the J&J vaccine a few weeks ago.

While critical of the way the information about the J&J halt was rolled out to states, the governor said that because the state was already planning to have minimal doses of the J&J vaccine, the immediate impact on the state’s vaccine supply should be manageable.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

