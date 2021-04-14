Fremont neighbors, homeowners worry about city business park

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - They have seen it before, heavy rain causing flooding in their neighborhood.

Homeowners are worried it will keep happening and their focus is on runoff from neighboring land. They say if the runoff returns, their anger will spill over.

Central Park HOA President Jerry Delaney said, “If we get more runoff than what we had in 2016, it’s going to be even worse. The water will come up even higher and now water coming in my front door.”

Neighbors point the finger at the City of Fremont which is developing a 67-acre business park next door to the central park subdivision.

”178 homes and 500 residents,” said Delaney.

The business park will have streets and more roofs draining water faster.

Homeowner Linda Von Behren said, “If the drainage isn’t addressed absolute potential of more flooding in our area.”

A consultant’s drainage plan is eight years old but city leaders say it’s revised.

Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton said, “This is better prepared simply because we now have a mechanism to capture that water so it doesn’t flow into the neighborhood to the east.”

But looking at past downpours, neighbors want a wider and deeper divide.

Homeowner Paul Von Behren said, “I don’t have enough engineering knowledge to tell them what to do, all we know is for what we have seen in the past this is not enough to contain it.”

So far, one business is built but the city says more than half the 28 lots have been sold with some companies combining lots. Homeowners say the concern for how much runoff goes towards the neighborhood is related to the size of buildings to be constructed in this business park.

Fremont’s city planners propose increasing the floor size allowed for building to attract businesses with a bigger footprint.

Fremont Planning Director Jennifer Dam said, “What that means is a bigger building isn’t going to have an impact, it’s already accounted for in the drainage study.”

Neighbors say bigger isn’t better for them.

“More concrete, less pores area, more runoff into developments around it,” said Delaney

”I think we’ve done the best we can to mitigate their concerns,” said Newton.

Homeowners want the business park to increase the flow of tax dollars but not runoff that might come their way.

The Fremont City Council will hear from homeowners tonight and discuss an ordinance change to allow bigger buildings in the business park.

