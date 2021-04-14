Fire near 25th & Fort sends 2 kids and one man to hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire & Rescue say two kids and a man were rescued from a house fire early Wednesday morning.

It happened near 25th and Fort just after 1 a.m.

A passerby called it in, after seeing flames inside the home.

All three people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but are expected to recover.

The damage is bad enough that the family will not be able to stay there.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

Investigators are still trying to figure out the cause of the blaze.

Stick with 6 News for the latest updates to this story.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.