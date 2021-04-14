Advertisement

Fire near 25th & Fort sends 2 kids and one man to hospital

All three people were treated for smoke inhalation
Three people went to the hospital after a fire near 25th and Fort.
Three people went to the hospital after a fire near 25th and Fort.
By Evan Hummel
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire & Rescue say two kids and a man were rescued from a house fire early Wednesday morning.

It happened near 25th and Fort just after 1 a.m.

A passerby called it in, after seeing flames inside the home.

All three people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but are expected to recover.

The damage is bad enough that the family will not be able to stay there.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

Investigators are still trying to figure out the cause of the blaze.

Stick with 6 News for the latest updates to this story.

