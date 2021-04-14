David’s Evening Forecast - The April chill continues, showers possible by Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A light freeze this morning across much of the area, with temperatures dipping into the low 30s around the metro. Parts of the area dipped into the upper 20s. We did see a decent amount of sunshine this morning, but a breezy northwest wind and late-day clouds kept temperatures well below average, only topping out in the upper 40s. We will stay quite cool this evening, with temperatures sliding back into the lower 40s after sunset. A few clouds will drift by overnight helping to prevent a widespread frost, but lows will likely wind up near the freezing mark once again.

Another chilly day is expected tomorrow, as clouds fill in throughout the day making it difficult to warm up. Highs likely only top out in the upper 40s once again. Clouds will continue to thicken up on Friday as a storm system approaches the area. The clouds will mean another day with highs in the 40s. Rain becomes likely by Friday afternoon, spreading in from the west and southwest. Rainfall amounts likely remain light around the metro, but up to a half-inch of rain is possible in far southern Nebraska.

Friday Rain Potential (WOWT)

Drier weather returns for the weekend, but the below-average trend continues with highs only in the mid to upper 50s. We try to sneak close to 60 degrees Sunday or Monday, but another cold front will quickly push through Monday evening. That front will bring a chance for more light showers, but also another drop in temperatures Monday night into Tuesday. It’s possible we could see another freeze early next week, with the chilly weather lasting through at least the middle of the week.

