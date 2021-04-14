Advertisement

Brazilian variant of COVID-19 found in Kansas

(Phil Anderson)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSION, Kan. (AP) - A particularly contagious variant of COVID-19 that is sweeping through Brazil has been detected for the first time in Kansas as health officials ramp up their response to the COVID-19 mutations.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s announcement Tuesday that the P.1 variant has been detected in Sedgwick County means the state now has all three of the most widely spread variants. The agency said it is investigating how the person became infected and whether others may have been exposed.

Earlier this month, the South African variant was identified for the first time in Kansas in someone from Finney County. Another variant first identified in the United Kingdom also has been found in several Kansas counties.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
North Omaha nonprofit founder: Exclusionary arts ‘consortium’ perpetuates racism in city’s cultural sector
Nebraskan among 6 with potential Johnson & Johnson vaccine clotting complication, CDC reports
A woman's body was found inside a submerged SUV in Carter Lake, early Wednesday morning.
Omaha Police identify woman found in submerged car in Carter Lake
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says
Sarpy County Treasurer Brian Zuger
Sarpy County Board votes to oust treasurer

Latest News

Former police officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged in the killing of Daunte Wright.
Former officer charged in Daunte Wright killing
Nebraska woman with blood clots after COVID-19 vaccine still critical
Service scheduled in Sidney for aviation students killed in accident
Postal employee in Omaha pleads guilty to stealing gift cards, cash from mail