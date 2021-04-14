Bellevue healthcare staff hesitant on COVID-19 vaccinations

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Having vaccinating employees can become a selling point for health care facilities.

Marla Rohrke’s mother is in rehab with a broken femur, they made plans for a visit this week. But then Marla got a phone call.

“They had to cancel the visitation because someone had come down with COVID. I did ask the person who called me, ‘well, was it a staff member?’ and she said, ‘yes.’”

Not all businesses require employees to get vaccinated. Some do, some don’t, and that includes Hillcrest Health Services.

When it comes to vaccine-hesitant employees, they meet that challenge head-on.

“I think it’s really important to get and understand why they’re hesitant and what their concerns are about the vaccine because it’s a very personal decision to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Anthony Hatcher.

Dr. Hatcher is the one who sits down with uncertain employees.

“So we want to know exactly what their hesitancy is and answer their questions so they can at least make an educated decision. Unfortunately, there’s a lot of misinformation out there about vaccinations and what they can cause, and what they can do, and the side effects,” said Dr. Hatcher.

The doctor says misinformation and side effects are the two concerns that come up with most hesitant employees. Hillcrest touts its staff vaccination is up to 80% along with 98% of residents.

“I hadn’t heard how Hillcrest dealt with vaccinations,” said Marla.

A bit more confident, Marla can’t wait to see her mother who’s receiving care from Hillcrest.

“That does make me feel better,” said Marla.

Since the virus did get to that one employee, Hillcrest emailed families to say visits are suspended for 14 days and testing will increase. Visits could resume if no further exposure is discovered.

Federal regulators have generally determined employers can require the vaccine, except for religious or health reasons.

