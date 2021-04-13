Advertisement

Suspect in killing of Ames woman pleads not guilty

(Story County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (AP) - A man charged in the February killing of an Ames woman has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in the case.

Television station WOI reports that 33-year-old Richard Fleck submitted a written plea of not guilty on Monday. Police in Des Moines arrested Fleck in March following an attack on a Des Moines woman who was hospitalized with serious facial injuries.

After Fleck’s arrest, Des Moines police learned he had been sought for several weeks following the death of Ranea Bell of Ames. Fleck is charged with first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a gun, among other counts, in Bell’s death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Nebraska officials give update on post-vaccine blood-clot patient, report on variants, vaccine breakthroughs
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
Papillion-La Vista school board hears comments on controversial book
Omaha Police provide extra patrols on Creighton campus
Judge orders Nebraska to transport prisoner for abortion

Latest News

Sarpy County Treasurer Brian Zuger
Sarpy County Board votes to immediately remove treasurer
Tuesday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - A freeze on the way tonight as chilly weather remains
Douglas County deputies share carry tactics for Taser, gun
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
David's Evening Forecast - A freeze on the way tonight as chilly weather remains