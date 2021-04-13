Suspect in killing of Ames woman pleads not guilty

AMES, Iowa (AP) - A man charged in the February killing of an Ames woman has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in the case.

Television station WOI reports that 33-year-old Richard Fleck submitted a written plea of not guilty on Monday. Police in Des Moines arrested Fleck in March following an attack on a Des Moines woman who was hospitalized with serious facial injuries.

After Fleck’s arrest, Des Moines police learned he had been sought for several weeks following the death of Ranea Bell of Ames. Fleck is charged with first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a gun, among other counts, in Bell’s death.

