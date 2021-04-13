Advertisement

Sheriff: 13-year-old robbed at gunpoint of Air Jordan shoes

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVERLY, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a 13-year-old girl was robbed at gunpoint of Air Jordan shoes after meeting a man to sell them at a park in Waverly, Nebraska.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said deputies were called to Jaycee Park at 5:15 p.m. Monday. The Lincoln Journal-Star reports the girl told deputies two men pulled up during the sale and one of them pulled out a handgun and ordered her to get out of her vehicle.

She got out and ran off, without getting money for the shoes. Authorities arrested one man early Tuesday on suspicion of robbery, terroristic threats, and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

The sheriff says are looking for another man. Deputies recovered the shoes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Nebraska officials give update on post-vaccine blood-clot patient, report on variants, vaccine breakthroughs
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
Papillion-La Vista school board hears comments on controversial book
Omaha Police provide extra patrols on Creighton campus
Judge orders Nebraska to transport prisoner for abortion

Latest News

Teams start play tomorrow and local businesses are already feeling the impact after a...
NCAA Volleyball Tournament set to bring $18 million to Omaha
Nebraska governor declines to help house migrant children
Closer look at firearm & taser training - 5 pm
Closer look at firearm & taser training - 5 pm
Local health leaders pausing Johnson & Johnson vaccinations - 5 pm
Local health leaders pausing Johnson & Johnson vaccinations - 5 pm
Sarpy County Treasurer removed from office - 5 pm
Sarpy County Treasurer removed from office - 5 pm