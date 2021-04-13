Advertisement

Sarpy County Treasurer asks for injunction

By WOWT Staff Reports
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On the eve of a hearing to decide whether to remove the Sarpy County Treasurer from office, a judge has been asked to delay the proceeding.

6 News has learned Brian Zuger has asked for an injunction. Zuger’s attorney, Robert Schaefer argues the Sarpy County Board doesn’t have the power to remove an elected official from office, that it must come from the courts.

Last month, state auditors said the Sarpy County Treasurer overpaid or underpaid millions of dollars in public funds to different school districts. Zuger argues that the violations started under the previous treasurer.

For now, the administrative hearing is set to begin at 9 a.m. tomorrow.

