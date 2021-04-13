Sarpy County board conducts hearing on treasurer’s removal

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - After meeting in closed session on Tuesday morning, the Sarpy County board moved forward with its hearing in the afternoon on whether to remove its treasurer.

Last month, state auditors said Sarpy County Treasurer Brian Zuger overpaid or underpaid millions of dollars in public funds to different school districts. Zuger argues that the violations started under the previous treasurer.

On Monday night, an injunction was requested in the matter with Zuger’s attorney arguing that the board doesn’t have the power to remove an elected official from office.

