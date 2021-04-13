Advertisement

Public funeral planned Friday for slain Iowa trooper

Sgt. Jim Smith's car is parked outside the Iowa State Patrol post in Oelwein on April 12, 2021.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (AP) - The funeral will be held Friday morning for Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith, who was killed while trying to arrest a man barricaded in his Grundy Center home.

The patrol and Smith’s family announced a visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Reiff Family Center-Funeral Home and Crematory in Independence. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Independence Community High School.

The public is welcome to attend and masks are required. Smith, a 27-year-veteran of the patrol, was shot and killed April 9 during a standoff with 41-year-old Michael Thomas Lang.

Authorities have charged Lang with first-degree murder. He remains hospitalized.

