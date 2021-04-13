Advertisement

Nebraska governor declines to help house migrant children

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Tuesday that he has rejected a federal request to help house unaccompanied migrant children because “we are reserving our resources for serving our kids” within the state.

The Republican governor said he disagrees with the Biden administration’s policy of allowing children to go to “sponsors” in the United States, usually parents or close relatives, while they pursue asylum cases in heavily backlogged immigration courts.

“Nebraska is declining their request because we are reserving our resources for serving our kids,” Ricketts said in a press release. “I do not want our kids harmed as the result of President Biden’s bad policies.”

Ricketts said federal officials should instead work with Central American governments to reunite the children with their families in their home countries.

“When the Trump Administration expanded the policy of separating children from their families, many, including myself, urged them to keep children and families together. The Biden Administration should focus on working with Central American governments to reunite the children with their families in their home countries instead of pursuing the risky strategy of scattering them across the United States.”

Gov. Ricketts

His statement came days after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds made a similar announcement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Nebraska officials give update on post-vaccine blood-clot patient, report on variants, vaccine breakthroughs
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
Papillion-La Vista school board hears comments on controversial book
Omaha Police provide extra patrols on Creighton campus
Judge orders Nebraska to transport prisoner for abortion

Latest News

Teams start play tomorrow and local businesses are already feeling the impact after a...
NCAA Volleyball Tournament set to bring $18 million to Omaha
Closer look at firearm & taser training - 5 pm
Closer look at firearm & taser training - 5 pm
Local health leaders pausing Johnson & Johnson vaccinations - 5 pm
Local health leaders pausing Johnson & Johnson vaccinations - 5 pm
Sarpy County Treasurer removed from office - 5 pm
Sarpy County Treasurer removed from office - 5 pm