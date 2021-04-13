NCAA Volleyball Tournament set to bring $18 million to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -The NCAA volleyball tournament is here! Teams start to play tomorrow and local businesses are already feeling the impact after a devastating year.

“This will be a nice shot in the arm for Omaha’s economy,” said Deborah Ward, Visit Omaha.

The NCAA women’s volleyball tournament is in town through April 24th and in the next ten days, this tournament is estimated to bring in $18 million.

“That’s hotels, the rental of the convention center, all of the take-out food they’ll be ordering, and any fans that come in who will be spending their money here as well,” said Ward.

Restaurants in the old market like Upstream Brewing say the take-out orders from the teams have been pouring in. Teams started placing orders last week.

“This is huge for us. It’s really good to see business come back out. It’s going to be good financially for us. Not only for us but for our employees that they are able to make a living again and get back to more normality and get things going again,” Chip Allen, Upstream Brewing Company.

It’s not just this volleyball tournament helping to give the restaurant and hotel industry a much-needed boost. Youth volleyball is also bringing families to downtown Omaha.

“We’ve had five youth volleyball tournaments in the city in January, February, and March. Now we have the large NCAA event. And, we actually have three more youth volleyball tournaments in May,” said Ward.

All of those tournaments combined are expected to bring in a whopping $50 million to Omaha. Businesses say they believe this much-needed cash is just the start of what’s to come with the College World Series and Olympic Swim Trials on the horizon.

“This is kind of the precursor and just getting us in the water and getting us ready to get used to business as normal.”

Visit Omaha says with so many events being canceled in 2020, the city lost out on $256 million. While events are back this year, just $161 million worth of events are on the books.

That number could go up depending on how many fans will be able to attend events for the remainder of the year.

