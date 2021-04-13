Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Cool and breezy Tuesday! Freezing temperatures overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures staying cooler-than-normal through the week, with another chance of frost/freeze by Wednesday morning.

We’re starting Tuesday with temperatures in the 30s across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will warm us into the mid-50s by the afternoon, with slightly cooler temperatures north and slightly warmer temperatures south of the Metro.

Winds will pick up from the northwest yet again today, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Wind gusts up to 30 mph Tuesday (WOWT)

Winds back off tonight, with skies becoming mostly clear. This will allow temperatures to plummet below-freezing in most spots! Keep in mind, our “average” last freeze of the spring season in Omaha arrives around April 20th. This obviously can vary from year to year.

April 20th is the average last spring freeze in Omaha (WOWT)

Partly cloudy and breezy again Wednesday, with highs in the lower-50s and wind gusts up to 25 mph. Temperatures look to drop into the mid-30s Wednesday night, so we could see areas of patchy frost again by early Thursday.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Clouds will increase throughout the day Thursday, with highs yet again in the low to mid-50s. Rain chances return Friday before moving out early Saturday.

