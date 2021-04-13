Advertisement

‘Knicely Done’: A big boost for Ben

By John Knicely
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It wasn’t a total surprise for Ben Robinette when he went to school Monday at Skutt Catholic High School.

“Someone couldn’t keep a secret,” Ben said. 

He was referring to his mom Jamie who was also at school on this special day.

Ben is 15-years-old and battling bone cancer. His second round of chemotherapy was scheduled to begin the next day and in a colossal show of support, t-shirts with the message “Ben Strong” were handed out to every student and staff member at Skutt.

The idea came from Ben’s Great Uncle Dan Robinette who lives in California along with Dan’s brother. Before they knew it, a donation from Chad McMahon of The Good Life covered the cost of 1500 t-shirts and everything came together.

“We gave 800 shirts to Skutt for students and staff, and the other 700 will be sold to support Ben and his family,” said Dan. “He’s such a strong and courageous young man. He’s actually a strong example for the family.”

Ben sat in first-period class and watched as t-shirts were handed out to his classmates. When asked about the strong show of support he said, “I’m pretty chilled about it all. I guess if you want to ask for the emotional side, go to my mom.” 

That statement brought some chuckles from his classmates.

“From the second we found out Ben’s been my rock and the strong side of it,” said Ben’s mom Jamie. “He’s the one who that God’s got him and he’s gonna make it through this.”

One of Ben’s loves is football. He played on the freshman football team at Skutt and made a huge impression on his coach when the cancer diagnosis was delivered.

“He came to visit me right before he started his treatments,” said coach Pat Haney. “The next day he was going to check into Nebraska Medical Center and he laid out for me a two-year plan on how he was going to get back on the football field.”

After the second round of chemo, Ben will undergo surgery in May on his leg where the cancer developed.

“I’m strong in my faith,” said Ben. “That’s why I have peace.”

