Fire causes millions in damage to BNSF Nebraska terminal

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ALLIANCE, Neb. (AP) - A fire over the weekend at a BNSF Railway terminal in western Nebraska is estimated to have caused $3 million in damage to the facility.

The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reports that the fire broke out Sunday afternoon at the BNSF terminal building in Alliance, and the Alliance Volunteer Fire Department had the blaze mostly under control about three hours later. No injuries were reported, but damage to the building and its contents is estimated at around $3 million.

About $2 million of that is in estimated damage to sensitive electronics inside the building. Fire Chief Troy Shoemaker says the fire was mainly restricted to the building’s roof, but the water used to put it out greatly damaged the building’s interior.

