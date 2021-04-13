Douglas County deputies share carry tactics for Taser, gun

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are many questions surrounding the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, who died from a gunshot wound. Police say Wright was accidentally shot and killed when 26 year veteran of the Brooklyn Center Minnesota Police Department Kim Potter, fired her gun instead of a taser during a traffic stop.

Douglas County Sheriff Officials won’t speculate about anything that happened or could have happened in Minnesota but they will show us how deputies here carry their firearm and taser.

Sgt. Stan Benke is an instructor with the Douglas County Sheriff Department, he says deputies in Douglas County carry their tasers as recommenced by the manufacturer.

“Axion is the company that taser is underneath and they recommend that your taser is on your duty belt in a cross-draw manner so that way there’s less of a chance that it could be confused with your firearm,” said Sgt. Benke.

Sgt. Benke says deputies use their firearm for deadly force incidents, anytime they’re in a situation where there is an indication that their life or life of another person is in jeopardy, or there’s a chance of serious bodily injury.

The taser used for events that have not reached that level at the time. There is a difference in the way the gun and the taser look, the grip on the taser is much smaller than the gun grip and the taser feels different than the firearm.

“Can you tell the difference between the weight of our gun and your taser, yes you can, I would say that it’s at least half the weight of your firearm,” said Sgt. Benke.

Sgt. Benke says Douglas County goes through extensive training on firearms and tasers to be safe and to avoid confusion between the two.

