David’s Evening Forecast - A freeze on the way tonight as chilly weather remains

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lots of sunshine across the metro again today, but breezy northwest winds have kept temperatures below average. Highs today only reaching the mid-50s around most of the area, coming in below the average high of 63. Winds will stay breezy into the early evening, but much lighter winds are expected overnight. That combined with clear skies and dry air will allow us to cool off quickly. A widespread frost is expected, with parts of the area seeing a light freeze. Low temperatures likely dip to around 31 degrees in the metro, with a few upper 20s possible north of I-80.

After the frosty start, expect more cool conditions for most of Wednesday. Winds will be a bit breeze, gusting up to 25mph at times. A few more clouds will roll in as well, keeping temperatures chilly into the afternoon. Highs may struggle to climb out of the 40s in the metro, with highs in the low 50s south of I-80. Another light freeze or frost is possible Wednesday night into Thursday. More clouds will roll in Thursday into Friday, which should keep frost at bay. Rain chances will increase on Friday, with some scattered showers likely by the evening. The clouds and rain keeping temperatures cool, highs once again in the upper 40s on Friday.

A few showers may linger into Saturday morning, but drier weather should return over the weekend. Temperatures will remain well below average, with highs still in the 50s. A brief warm-up tries to move in on Monday, with temperatures jumping into the 60s. Another push of cold air will limit that warm-up to just Monday, with temperatures cooling back into the 40s and 50s for Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.