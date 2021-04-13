Advertisement

Creighton’s Marcus Zegarowski declares for the NBA Draft

Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski plays in the NCAA tournament
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski plays in the NCAA tournament(Mark Humphrey | AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Rex Smith
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton junior point guard Marcus Zegarowski announced via his Twitter on Tuesday that he’s declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft.

Zegarowski led the Bluejays in his final season with 15.8 points per game. He was named to the All BIG EAST first team.

He helped lead the Bluejays to its first Sweet 16 appearance since the NCAA Tournament adopted its current format.

It was the team’s first trip to the regional semifinal since 1974.

Zegarowski finished his Creighton career in school rankings at sixth in three-pointers with 215, ninth in three-point percentage at .423, 10th in assists averaging .389, and 22nd in scoring with 1,293 career points.

The NBA Draft is set for July 29, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Nebraska officials give update on post-vaccine blood-clot patient, report on variants, vaccine breakthroughs
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
Papillion-La Vista school board hears comments on controversial book
Omaha Police provide extra patrols on Creighton campus
Judge orders Nebraska to transport prisoner for abortion

Latest News

Scott Frost following practice
Huskers spring practice report with Scott Frost
NCAA volleyball tournament will boost Omaha’s economy
Nebraska infielder/pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach #1
Huskers come up short against Maryland but remain in first place
COVID-19 cases soar among youth sports