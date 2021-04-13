Creighton’s Marcus Zegarowski declares for the NBA Draft

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton junior point guard Marcus Zegarowski announced via his Twitter on Tuesday that he’s declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft.

Zegarowski led the Bluejays in his final season with 15.8 points per game. He was named to the All BIG EAST first team.

He helped lead the Bluejays to its first Sweet 16 appearance since the NCAA Tournament adopted its current format.

It was the team’s first trip to the regional semifinal since 1974.

With Marcus Zegarowski heading to the pros and Christian Bishop in the transfer portal — plus the seniors moving on — #Creighton will have an entirely new starting 5 next season. That, on top of two assistant coaches leaving this week. End of an era. — Rex Smith (@RexSmithTV) April 13, 2021

Zegarowski finished his Creighton career in school rankings at sixth in three-pointers with 215, ninth in three-point percentage at .423, 10th in assists averaging .389, and 22nd in scoring with 1,293 career points.

The NBA Draft is set for July 29, 2021.

