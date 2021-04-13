Construction between I-80 and West Dodge Road

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, road work on U.S.-6 between I-80 and West Dodge Road started on Monday, April 12.

Depending on the weather, there will be many lane and shoulder closures. They advise drivers to be cautious in and near work zones and to also, use seatbelts, and put phones down.

The completion of this construction project is anticipated in spring 2022 and officials say the closures are needed to interconnect existing traffic signals with fiber optic cable.

Officials also say, Watts Electric Company of Waverly, Nebraska, has the $1,439,620 contract.

