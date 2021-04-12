Advertisement

Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a power line that had been knocked down by a tree during a quick-moving storm.(Source: WFTS via CNN)
By WFTS Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFTS) - A 17-year-old girl from Florida died after her car hit a power line brought down by heavy storms.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the teen was driving Sunday in Spring Hill, Florida, when she hit a power line that had been knocked down by a tree during a quick-moving storm.

The teen’s car caught fire on the driver’s side as a result of the collision, and she tried to escape through the passenger side, FHP says.

She ended up stepping on the live power line and died at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2021 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPD: weapon found after gun pulled on Walmart employee
Standoff in Bennington leaves one in custody
Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith was killed on Friday, April 9, 2021, during a standoff...
Authorities: Iowa patrol trooper slain amid violent standoff
The owner of Rosewood Academy and two staff members from one of the daycare locations were...
Rosewood Academy investigation: Court citations detail incidents involving Omaha daycare owner, staff
Nebraska based e-commerce company adds hundreds of jobs after online sales soar

Latest News

A large crowd gathered in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after an officer-involved shooting that...
Protests erupt after Minnesota police shoot, kill man in traffic stop incident
Douglas County Health makes push to get COVID-19 vaccine to minorities
The vaccination push is on in North Omaha with the Douglas County Health Department running a...
Vaccine push in North Omaha
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, reacts to his tee shot on the 12th hole during the final round of...
Hideki Matsuyama becomes first Japanese in Masters green jacket