Advertisement

Some Nebraska college students to get $3,000 in pandemic aid

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Nearly 3,000 students who attend one of Nebraska’s state colleges will be eligible for up to $3,000 in additional aid because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Full-time students who attend Chadron, Wayne, or Peru state colleges during the 2021-2022 school year and who are eligible for federal Pell grants will qualify to receive the money that is part of the federal stimulus bill that approved last month.

The Nebraska State College System expects to receive more than $14 million from the federal government with half that money earmarked for students and the other half set to go to the colleges.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff in Bennington leaves one in custody
OPD: weapon found after gun pulled on Walmart employee
Search crews at the scene of where a body was found in Des Moines on Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Man’s body found in Des Moines River near park on Saturday
Glenwood restaurant helps employees displaced by fire
KOSA
Nebraska prison inmate sues for right to get abortion

Latest News

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
FULL VIDEO: Nebraska COVID-19 update
Nebraska's prison problem - 5 pm
Nebraska's prison problem - 5 pm
More walk-in vaccine clinics in Douglas County - 5 pm
More walk-in vaccine clinics in Douglas County - 5 pm
Monday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly and breezy week ahead