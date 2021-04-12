Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Cooler & breezy weather this week with some frost potential

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cooler air has moved in overnight along with breezy conditions. Those northwest winds will likely stick with us today and keep our highs a little cooler than average.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Monday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Northwest wind gusts up near 30 mph will be noticeable most of the day under the mostly sunny skies. Later tonight under the clear skies and the calming wind, temperatures are likely to dip down near 32 degrees for a low by Tuesday morning. That will lead to areas of frost and perhaps a brief freeze to start Tuesday. I expect us to dip a little cooler yet by Wednesday morning with a little better chance of a widespread freeze. Any sensitive plants or exposed pipes could be vulnerable for a while early Wednesday.

Morning Lows (WOWT)

Highs in the 50s will be likely the vast majority of the week as well. With average highs in the 60s this time of year, this is a rather cool stretch for this time in April.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

