Advertisement

Protests erupt after Minnesota police shoot, kill man in traffic stop incident

A large crowd gathered in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after an officer-involved shooting that...
A large crowd gathered in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after an officer-involved shooting that reportedly killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright.(Source: KARE via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) - The family of a 20-year-old Minnesota man told a crowd that he was shot by police Sunday before getting back into his car and driving away, then crashing the vehicle several blocks away.

The family of Daunte Wright said he was later pronounced dead.

Officials from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the agency was on the scene of a shooting involving a police officer in Brooklyn Center on Sunday afternoon.

The Star-Tribune reported that paramedics arrived to the scene at 1:48 p.m. and found one person dead.

According to EMS audio, a police officer was also transported to the hospital after sustaining injuries.

The incident sparked protests late into Sunday night. Brooklyn Center is a city with a population of about 30,000 people located on the northwest border of Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis area was already on edge, midway through the trial of Derek Chauvin, one of four police officers charged in relation to George Floyd’s death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPD: weapon found after gun pulled on Walmart employee
Standoff in Bennington leaves one in custody
Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith was killed on Friday, April 9, 2021, during a standoff...
Authorities: Iowa patrol trooper slain amid violent standoff
The owner of Rosewood Academy and two staff members from one of the daycare locations were...
Rosewood Academy investigation: Court citations detail incidents involving Omaha daycare owner, staff
Nebraska based e-commerce company adds hundreds of jobs after online sales soar

Latest News

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Douglas County Health makes push to get COVID-19 vaccine to minorities
The vaccination push is on in North Omaha with the Douglas County Health Department running a...
Vaccine push in North Omaha
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, reacts to his tee shot on the 12th hole during the final round of...
Hideki Matsuyama becomes first Japanese in Masters green jacket