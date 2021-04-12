Advertisement

Police investigate shooting in Northwest Omaha

(Alex_Schmidt | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation of a Monday morning shooting.

Officers went near North 100th Plaza and Ogden Plaza at 5:42 a.m. of a report of shots fired. While arriving they didn’t find anyone but a short time later, Trevel Caldwell, 21, arrived at Immanuel Hosptial with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone can send tips to Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff in Bennington leaves one in custody
OPD: weapon found after gun pulled on Walmart employee
Search crews at the scene of where a body was found in Des Moines on Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Man’s body found in Des Moines River near park on Saturday
Glenwood restaurant helps employees displaced by fire
KOSA
Nebraska prison inmate sues for right to get abortion

Latest News

Nebraska must transport inmate for abortion - 6:30 pm
Nebraska must transport inmate for abortion - 6:30 pm
Nebraska lawmakers divided on prison plan
The Papillion-La Vista school board heard comments Monday on the controversy caused by a...
FULL VIDEO: Papillion-La Vista school board comments on controversial book
Offensive book controversy - 6 am
Papillion-La Vista teachers, union comment on controversial book