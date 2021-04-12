Police investigate shooting in Northwest Omaha
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation of a Monday morning shooting.
Officers went near North 100th Plaza and Ogden Plaza at 5:42 a.m. of a report of shots fired. While arriving they didn’t find anyone but a short time later, Trevel Caldwell, 21, arrived at Immanuel Hosptial with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone can send tips to Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP or on the P3 Tips mobile app.
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.