Police investigate shooting in Northwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation of a Monday morning shooting.

Officers went near North 100th Plaza and Ogden Plaza at 5:42 a.m. of a report of shots fired. While arriving they didn’t find anyone but a short time later, Trevel Caldwell, 21, arrived at Immanuel Hosptial with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone can send tips to Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

