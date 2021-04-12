Advertisement

Papillion-La Vista teachers, union comment on controversial book

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The Papillion-La Vista Board of Education Education Association is making a statement on the controversy caused by a children’s book on racial injustice, which many parents found offensive.

The book is called “Something Happened In Our Town” by Marianne Celano, Marieta Collins, and Ann Hazzard. It seeks to educate young children on identifying and confronting racial injustice in their lives. The story follows two families and shows young kids asking their parents questions about an incident that happened in their town: a white police officer shooting a Black man.

The district superintendent sent an apology letter to parents. Superintendent Andrew Rikli also sent an apology letter to the police chiefs at La Vista Police, Papillion Police, and the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.

“Since this story aired, we have been flooded with concerns from educators across the district,” Andrew Nabity, PLEA’s communications director, said in a news release over the weekend.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

