Omaha Police provide extra patrols on Creighton campus

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha Police spokesman said Monday afternoon that officers were providing assistance with monitoring the Creighton campus after the department was notified of “a possible threat.”

“OPD is assisting Creighton University Security with follow-up, and providing extra patrols on campus for today,” Officer Joseph Nickerson said in an email.

Creighton officials said university security had stepped up safety patrols and limited access to some of the campus buildings while continuing to investigate the matter.

