Advertisement

Inmate accused in prison worker killings pleads not guilty

(KCRG File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAMOSA, Iowa (AP) - One of two inmates accused of killing two prison workers at the Anamosa State Penitentiary last month has pleaded not guilty to charges in the case.

Television station WHO-TV reports that Michael Dutcher filed a written plead ahead of Monday’s scheduled court appearance, which has been postponed at the request of attorneys for the other inmate accused, Thomas Woodard Jr. Both men are charged with first-degree murder and other counts in the March 23 slayings of nurse Lorena Schulte and correctional officer Robert McFarland.

Authorities say the workers were killed during a failed escape attempt by Dutcher and Woodard. Both inmates were serving time for armed robbery convictions at the time of the killings.

Thomas Woodard, left, 39, and Michael Dutcher, 28, right.
Thomas Woodard, left, 39, and Michael Dutcher, 28, right.(Courtesy: Iowa Department of Corrections)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff in Bennington leaves one in custody
OPD: weapon found after gun pulled on Walmart employee
Search crews at the scene of where a body was found in Des Moines on Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Man’s body found in Des Moines River near park on Saturday
Glenwood restaurant helps employees displaced by fire
KOSA
Nebraska prison inmate sues for right to get abortion

Latest News

Monday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly and breezy week ahead
David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly and breezy week ahead
Court: State must transport inmate for abortion - 4 pm
Court: State must transport inmate for abortion - 4 pm
Judge orders Nebraska to transport prisoner for abortion
Omaha Police provide extra patrols on Creighton campus