Huskers spring practice report with Scott Frost

By Joe Nugent
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As expected things are going well halfway through spring camp, seven practices down and seven to go before the spring game on May 1st. Scott Frost says the team is anxious to practice Saturday in front of fans at Memorial Stadium. It’s been a year and a half since anyone outside of family members has seen the team. Frost also said Saturday would likely be vanilla but it will still be good for fans to see an entire practice.

No doubt there will be a lot of eyes on Samori Toure who transferred in from Montana. The receiver says everything is going well, he feels like he’s building good chemistry with Adrian Martinez. Also based on what he has seen and how hard the guys work he’s surprised the program hasn’t had more success lately.

Garrett Nelson said the offense is looking really good, without cranking up the hype train, the linebacker feels good about what he has seen on the other side of the ball.

Cam Taylor-Britt said there really wasn’t a decision whether or not he would be back for this season. Cam feels like he didn’t reach his full ability last season despite being of the best defenders on the team. He too feels like the offense is fast and has been tested deep often throughout camp. Cam is also pumped for Saturday to practice in front of fans, he says they are on the big reasons he choose to play at Nebraska.

