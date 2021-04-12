Douglas County Health makes push to get COVID-19 vaccine to minorities

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The vaccination push is on in North Omaha with the Douglas County Health Department running a handful of mass clinics over the weekend aimed at making the shot more available to minority populations.

“It helps protect other people around you from getting the virus, and it also gives you peace of mind that you have less of a chance of becoming severely ill you do get the virus,” said Dominique Johnson-Myers, who was standing in line to get the shot at Omaha North High Sunday afternoon, along with her mother, a school teacher in North Omaha, who already received the shot.

Moderna, is what I got through Kohlls,” she said. “And I had no side effects expect a sore arm at the site.”

It’s experiences like that those on the ground want to amplify, in hopes of doing away with some of the mistrust and misinformation.

“The main thing is just education and providing awareness so people can feel good about the decision they’re making,” said Teddy Young, President, Stable Gray, one of several organizations working with the health department to help spread the vaccine message.

“That’s the question, right? That’s what people want to know,” said Young. “Did you get vaccinated? Are you getting vaccinated? That’s the hot question right now.”

Those types of questions are opening up the conversation, added Young. “There are those that aren’t quite ready right, they have questions and we welcome those questions and we want to answer those questions.”

And as more black people get the shot, Young believes the message will keep spreading. “Stories you know,” said Young. “From people that people know, that people can identify with, just sharing their experience that’s it. You know you can’t deny someone’s experience.”

As for Dominique, she’s ready to share her message. “I can definitely understand the hesitancy, but again it’s for the betterment of everyone they come in contact with,” she said. Her mother also urging people to get the shot. “I really do encourage anyone of color of all ages who are able to get it, to please get vaccinated.”

