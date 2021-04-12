David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly and breezy week ahead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Plenty of sunshine across the metro today, but breezy northwest winds have kept temperatures below average for the middle of April. We did manage to warm to near 60 degrees, but wind gusts over 30mph have kept things feeling rather chilly. Winds will slowly die down this evening, especially after sunset. Temperatures will remain cool, falling into the 40s by 10pm. Overnight lows likely dip into the mid and even lower 30s, with some patchy frost possible. Winds may remain just strong enough to prevent widespread frost, but some low-lying and protected areas may see that frost early on Tuesday.

After a cool start, we will struggle to warm once again on Tuesday. Northwest winds will kick back in, gusting up to 30mph at times. High temperatures likely only top out in the middle 50s, 5-10 degrees below average. With clear skies and light winds returning Tuesday night, another night of frost, or even a light freeze is possible as temperatures fall back into the low 30s. Clouds will be on the increase on Wednesday, which may again help to hold off widespread frost during the morning hours. Wednesday afternoon temperatures will be at least 10 degrees below average, with highs only in the lower 50s. We’ll continue to see the chilly conditions on Thursday.

Clouds thicken even more on Friday, with a slight chance for some showers by Friday evening, lasting into Saturday morning. Highs both days likely only warm to around 50 degrees, with some areas possibly stuck in the 40s. We will see a little more sun by early next week, with temperatures trying to warm back to near 60, which is still below average for the middle of April.

Monday Evening Extended Forecast (WOWT)

