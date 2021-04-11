Advertisement

Pedestrian killed in Des Moines area crash on Sunday

(Phil Anderson)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Des Moines police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Sunday morning.

Police said a man was in the southbound lanes of the four-lane Hubbell Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday. The man’s name and age wasn’t immediately released.

Investigators said driver impairment wasn’t a factor in the crash. Authorities didn’t identify the driver or announce any charges Sunday in connection with the crash.

The southbound lanes of the road were closed for about four hours while police investigated the crash.

