Omaha Police investigate shooting, two people taken to hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation of a Saturday night shooting

Officers went on the 3200 block of North 26th Ave at 11:35 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert. They received a 911 call of a shooting while en route.

When arriving, police found a 28-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound and eventually found a 29-year-old man inside an apartment.

Both were taken to Nebraska Medical Center by Omaha Fire medics but the man refused treatment. Officials say both of their injuries are non-life-threatening.

