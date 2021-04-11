Advertisement

Omaha Police investigate shooting, two people taken to hospital

(Storyblocks)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation of a Saturday night shooting

Officers went on the 3200 block of North 26th Ave at 11:35 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert. They received a 911 call of a shooting while en route.

When arriving, police found a 28-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound and eventually found a 29-year-old man inside an apartment.

Both were taken to Nebraska Medical Center by Omaha Fire medics but the man refused treatment. Officials say both of their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPD: weapon found after gun pulled on Walmart employee
Standoff in Bennington leaves one in custody
Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith was killed on Friday, April 9, 2021, during a standoff...
Authorities: Iowa patrol trooper slain amid violent standoff
The owner of Rosewood Academy and two staff members from one of the daycare locations were...
Rosewood Academy investigation: Court citations detail incidents involving Omaha daycare owner, staff
Nebraska based e-commerce company adds hundreds of jobs after online sales soar

Latest News

Winds pick up Sunday evening and into the start of the workweek
Mallory’s Forecast Update - Winds pick up Sunday evening! Cooler highs for the workweek
Sunday, April 11th
Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast
Glenwood restaurant helps employees after fire
Employer helps employees after fire - 5 pm
Employer helps employees after fire - 5 pm