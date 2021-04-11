Advertisement

Nearly 100 gather at Capitol to stand up to discrimination

By Kamri Sylve
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sparked by recent events, the “Stop the Hate” peaceful protest at the Capitol Saturday was aimed at standing up to discrimination and violence against the Asian community.

Organizers said the protest is just the start of major change and long overdue.

“It shouldn’t have to get to that extent of violence and murder and beatings of innocent Asian lives in order for us to voice our opinions and our struggles,” said organizer Diane Choi.

Choi, born and raised in Lincoln, said she has experienced racism countless times. Her parents immigrated from South Korea.

“In other peoples’ eyes, I don’t look American,” said Choi. “Right now, people aren’t listening, and I think that there is a lack of understanding of the emotion and the true way that it impacts the Asian community.”

People of all ages and backgrounds took to Lincoln’s streets to listen and be heard.

“The way the world is right now isn’t what I want to bring them up in,” said Monique Ruiz, a parent. “That has to change, and that takes all of us to do it.”

Choi said this protest is just one step on a real road to change.

“I really want to really encourage people to use their voices and keep using their voices until our problems and our issues are really understood and heard,” said Choi.

There is a bill in the legislature right now that would create a commission in Nebraska to focus on Asian American affairs

