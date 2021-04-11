Advertisement

NCAA volleyball tournament will boost Omaha’s economy

(Joe Nugent)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The Omaha economy will get a significant boost from hosting the entire NCAA volleyball championship tournament over the next two weeks.

When the NCAA decided to move the entire tournament to the city instead of just holding the Final Four in Omaha, the demand for hotel rooms for the teams and officials jumped from 900 nights to 9,400 nights. The city’s convention and visitors bureau estimate that those added hotel rooms alone are expected to generate an $18 million economic impact for the city.

The economic boost is welcome after so many events have been canceled in the past year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPD: weapon found after gun pulled on Walmart employee
Standoff in Bennington leaves one in custody
Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith was killed on Friday, April 9, 2021, during a standoff...
Authorities: Iowa patrol trooper slain amid violent standoff
The owner of Rosewood Academy and two staff members from one of the daycare locations were...
Rosewood Academy investigation: Court citations detail incidents involving Omaha daycare owner, staff
Nebraska based e-commerce company adds hundreds of jobs after online sales soar

Latest News

Nebraska infielder/pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach #1
Huskers come up short against Maryland but remain in first place
COVID-19 cases soar among youth sports
Nebraska catcher Griffin Everitt
Husker extend first-place advantage in Big Ten with 6-2 win against Maryland
Creighton Assistant Coach Paul Lusk
Creighton likely looking at replacing multiple coaches on the basketball staff