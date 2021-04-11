Advertisement

Mallory’s Forecast Update - Winds pick up Sunday evening! Cooler highs for the workweek

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a gorgeous Sunday, we’re tracking a cooler and breezier start to the workweek.

Plentiful sunshine warmed most of us into the mid to upper-60s Sunday afternoon, with some spots in southeastern Nebraska topping out in the lower-70s! Winds will pick up yet again this evening behind a cold front, with gusts 35 to 40 mph possible.

Winds pick up Sunday evening and into the start of the workweek
Winds pick up Sunday evening and into the start of the workweek(WOWT)

Mostly clear but breezy conditions will drop lows just into the upper-30s and lower-40s overnight.

Highs primarily in the 50s return for the new workweek, with winds staying gusty Monday and Tuesday. We’ll start the week with sunshine, before clouds increase throughout the day Wednesday into Thursday.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

With temperatures dropping into the low to mid-30s Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, we’ll be keeping an eye on potential frost and/or freeze. Winds and cloud cover will impact just how widespread the chilly temperatures will stretch.

Rain chances return late Thursday, with showers likely Friday. Rain looks to move out by early Saturday.

Rain chances return Thursday night through Saturday morning
Rain chances return Thursday night through Saturday morning(WOWT)

You can keep track of the hourly and 10-day forecasts anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPD: weapon found after gun pulled on Walmart employee
Standoff in Bennington leaves one in custody
Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith was killed on Friday, April 9, 2021, during a standoff...
Authorities: Iowa patrol trooper slain amid violent standoff
The owner of Rosewood Academy and two staff members from one of the daycare locations were...
Rosewood Academy investigation: Court citations detail incidents involving Omaha daycare owner, staff
Nebraska based e-commerce company adds hundreds of jobs after online sales soar

Latest News

Sunday, April 11th
Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast
Hour by hour forecast Sunday
Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Chilly start to Sunday! Sunny and pleasant afternoon
Sunday, April 11th
Mallory's Sunday Morning Forecast
Saturday, April 10th
Mallory's Saturday Evening Forecast