Mallory’s Forecast Update - Winds pick up Sunday evening! Cooler highs for the workweek

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a gorgeous Sunday, we’re tracking a cooler and breezier start to the workweek.

Plentiful sunshine warmed most of us into the mid to upper-60s Sunday afternoon, with some spots in southeastern Nebraska topping out in the lower-70s! Winds will pick up yet again this evening behind a cold front, with gusts 35 to 40 mph possible.

Winds pick up Sunday evening and into the start of the workweek (WOWT)

Mostly clear but breezy conditions will drop lows just into the upper-30s and lower-40s overnight.

Highs primarily in the 50s return for the new workweek, with winds staying gusty Monday and Tuesday. We’ll start the week with sunshine, before clouds increase throughout the day Wednesday into Thursday.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

With temperatures dropping into the low to mid-30s Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, we’ll be keeping an eye on potential frost and/or freeze. Winds and cloud cover will impact just how widespread the chilly temperatures will stretch.

Rain chances return late Thursday, with showers likely Friday. Rain looks to move out by early Saturday.

Rain chances return Thursday night through Saturday morning (WOWT)

