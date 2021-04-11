Lincoln Correctional Center inmate taken to hosptial after assault

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials from the Nebraska Dept of Correctional Services announced on Sunday an inmate being taken to the hospital after an assault by another inmate.

The inmate went to the hospital Saturday night for treatment of serious injuries to his head. Officials say the assault happened before 10 p.m. in the cell shared by both men.

Staff members intervened about 40 minutes into the incident when both men started to get into a verbal argument. An investigation was launched and officials say, later on, one inmate was seen assaulting another, and more staff members went to the cell to separate them.

What is discovered in the investigation will be given to the county attorney to determine prosecution.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.