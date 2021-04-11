Huskers come up short against Maryland but remain in first place

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The luxury of a game and a half lead is you can lose and still be in first place. That’s the situation for the Huskers, after giving up two different leads against Maryland, the Terrapins won 10-7.

“We gotta flush it quick, find a way to come back and be better tomorrow, I know they are disappointed the way the game ended, back half of the game finished for us,” said Huskers Head Coach Will Bolt.

After falling behind 1-0 Nebraska took command of the game with a five-run third inning. Joe Acker drove in a run with a double, Cam Chick drove in two with a single, Luke Roskam had a sacrifice fly and Chick scored after stealing third with a throwing error.

Maryland tied the game in the fifth inning, the Huskers jumped back in front with Max Anderson’s fifth home run of the season in the sixth inning. The advantage did not last long, the Terrapins scored five runs over the final three innings seal the road win.

The two teams will square off tomorrow at noon in a rubber match at Hawks Field.

