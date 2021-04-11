Advertisement

Glenwood restaurant helps employees after fire

By Alex McLoon
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENWOOD, Iowa (WOWT) - A Glenwood restaurant is paying it forward after three of its employees were displaced by a fire earlier this week.

Next Saturday, 10% of sales at The Buck Snort restaurant in Glenwood will go to some of the owner’s most loyal and longtime employees.

Come out April 17th and help out if you are able too. We are also helping out Hilary just in a different way

Posted by Buck Snort Glenwood on Wednesday, April 7, 2021

A fire burned through multiple apartments last Tuesday. The owner says he gave one of the employees money on the spot to help her out as she moves her belongings to her new place.

“When something like this happens, give back, those are the people who keep the business running,” said Dwayne, The Buck Snort.

Other businesses are pitching in and family, friends, and strangers are also collecting donations through an online fundraiser.

